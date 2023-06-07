The hazy, smoky weather is still here today. How long will this wildfire smoke from Canada hang over the Berkshires?

A murky, otherworldly plume of hazardous wildfire smoke pollution drifted back into the Berkshires and much of the Northeast on Wednesday morning.

The state Department of Environmental Protection issued another “air quality action day” alert until midnight Wednesday, cautioning that the haze from more than 100 active fires in Quebec may approach or exceed unhealthy levels.

The smoke partially or totally blotted out the sun in most of Berkshire County, as a murky, yellowish cloud cover combined with a campfire-type odor.

For the second straight day, the DEP deemed the air unhealthy for sensitive groups — people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma; older adults; children; teenagers, and people who are active outdoors.

A shift in wind patterns should provide relief by Thursday morning, said NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano, who’s also the forecaster for WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

While outdoor activity should be avoided when possible, according to health officials, wearing a well-fitting N95 mask can provide protection.

N95 masks are designed to filter out at least 95 percent of airborne particles, including small particles and liquid droplets, said James Wilusz, executive director of the Tri-Town Health regional agency. “The masks are highly effective in protecting against particles such as dust, smoke and various pollutants including hazardous particles,” he said.

While the masks can provide a certain level of protection, he noted, they are designed to fit tightly to the face to create a seal, and proper fit is crucial for their effectiveness.

“If the mask doesn't fit properly, it may not provide the expected level of protection,” Wilusz cautioned. “Folks should contact their primary care physicians if they experience any side effects of respiratory concerns.”