We’re a month into spring, by the calendar. But a storm strengthening off the Virginia coast, teaming up with a separate system moving our way from the Great Lakes region, has other plans, such as an unwelcome encore of wintry weather for the Northeast.
At least that’s the potential scenario shaping up for the Berkshires. Forecasters, acknowledging a puzzling outlook for the region, have issued winter weather advisories for western New England, and more ominous winter storm warnings for the Catskills and multiple counties west and north of Albany’s Capital District.
Here’s a multiple-choice quiz, based on forecasts that lack consensus on what may actually happen overnight into Tuesday morning:
- A) The two storm systems will merge south of Long Island, N.Y., and plow northward over central New England into southeastern Canada, leaving 3 to 5 inches of snow over higher elevations of northern Berkshire County, 1 to 3 inches elsewhere. That’s the forecast from veteran meteorologist Paul Caiano of NewsChannel 13 in Albany and WAMC Northeast Public Radio.
- B) The combined storm will move up New York’s Hudson Valley, making a beeline for Montreal, reserving its heaviest snow dump of 6 inches or more for the Catskills, Adirondacks and Saratoga region, but sparing the Berkshires by dropping only a smidgen of snow, mainly in North County and hilltowns, that will melt quickly after sunrise Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., favors that outcome.
- C) The storm will lose its wintry punch, with mostly rain over the Berkshires on top of a slushy inch or two of wet snow. AccuWeather and the Weather Channel are on board with that forecast.
Answer: Any of the above, although there’s agreement that strong winds will rattle the region, with gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph during the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
The track predicted by the government forecasters would play havoc with the precipitation type, according to Tom Wasula at the National Weather Service. But a period of moderate to heavy rain and/or snow is likely, he stated in an online post.
It’s still very much a maybe forecast, with lots of ifs and buts, he acknowledged. Still, the best estimate is that the Berkshires, especially in the hills and north of the MassPike, could end up with 2 to 6 inches of snow by dawn on Tuesday. Higher amounts are possible for elevations above 1,500 feet — places like Becket, Hinsdale, Peru, Savoy and Florida — while the corridor from Great Barrington and Pittsfield to Adams, North Adams and Williamstown will see less, if any.
“The real heavy wet snow action will likely occur west of the Hudson River Valley and Lake George,” Wasula predicted.
With an abundance of caution and candor, he noted that overall, “this is a delicate forecast and things could change to lesser or more amounts.”
Coin-flip, anyone?
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, count on plenty of sunshine Wednesday, though still cooler than normal. Rain showers are possible on Thursday, but it will feel more springlike, with temperatures approaching 60.
Even better, from Friday into the weekend, look for dry weather with daytime highs around 60.