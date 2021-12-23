Will the Berkshires have a white Christmas? The latest weather forecast gives hope

No longer a dream, but a near-certain reality: A weak weather system will have just enough punch to land a white Christmas Eve on the drab Berkshires landscape Friday morning.
That’s the confident prediction of National Weather Service forecasters in Albany, since temperatures are expected to remain cold enough to prevent a changeover to sleet or freezing rain.
The forecast for Friday’s predawn hours is for an inch of snow, just enough to whiten the ground south of the MassPike. But central and north Berkshire may get a bit more, up to 2 inches. In this snow-drought month with barely an inch so far, it’s a much-needed, cheerful prospect.
The only downside is that motorists leaving Friday morning for holiday gatherings out of the county will need to be extra vigilant, since roadways in Berkshire County may be slick until the light snowfall ends before noon.
Whatever light snow we get may not last long; a wintry mix is expected over the weekend — a grim brew of snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain, according to Brett Rathbun at the government forecast office.
The snowfall is expected to arrive between midnight and 2 a.m. on Friday, with the steadiest amount expected along and north of the turnpike. Higher elevations in the Berkshires could see up to 3 inches, he noted.
After the snow ends before lunchtime on Friday, sunshine may break out, with temperatures reaching the low 30s.
“A wintry mess is then becoming increasingly likely for Friday night through Saturday night (Christmas Eve night through Christmas Day night),” Rathbun stated in his Friday morning analysis. After mixed precipitation Friday night, some rain on Saturday could wash away the light snowfall.
By Saturday night, look for a changeover back to snow with the arrival of colder air. Early next week, a rapidly changing weather pattern means there’s low confidence in the timing of any more snow or a wintry mix Monday through Wednesday.