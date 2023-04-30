A wind advisory has been issued for Northern Berkshire County. Gusts are expected to reach up to 50 mph

If you're driving in Northern Berkshire on Sunday, be cautious, the National Weather Service says.
A wind advisory has been issued for the region, as well as Rensselaer, Eastern Columbia and Southern Washington counties in New York and Bennington County in Vermont. It will last from 3 to 11 p.m. 20 to 30 mph winds are expected to blanket the area, with gusts up to 50 mph.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the advisory reads. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."
Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution, especially those driving large vehicles. The weather service also advises that outdoor objects are secured.
The weather service's forecast calls for a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon going into the night, with highs in the upper 50s. It is expected to be a soggy day, with a 70 percent chance of rain in the day and 90 percent chance at night.