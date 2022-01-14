'Dangerously cold wind chills', heavy snowstorm to blast the Berkshires this weekend

Howling winds. Plunging temperatures reaching the coldest subzero readings of the season. A late-weekend snowstorm with potential heavy accumulations. A possible switch to a treacherous wintry brew on Monday.
Call it a hunkering-down weekend for all but the most intrepid outdoorsmen and women.
Here are five takeaways from area meteorologists:
Wind chill warnings
A dramatic temperature drop combined with strengthening winds gusting up to 40 mph will yield wind chills as low as 40 below zero by dawn on Saturday, not easing much later in the day while temperatures remain between 5 and 10 above.
“It’s a frigid start to the weekend,” said NewsChannel 13 and WAMC forecaster Paul Caiano. The National Weather Service’s wind chill warning, going into effect Friday evening, expires at noon Saturday. “The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,” the government forecasters cautioned.
Below zero thermometers
Air temperatures are expected to be as low as 5 below early Saturday and again Sunday morning — even colder than last Tuesday’s minus 2 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. Daytime highs on Saturday are likely to top out at only 7 above.
Any sunshine?
The Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is one of the high points of the ski season in the Berkshires. Sunday is the best bet for outdoor winter recreation, with highs in the low 20s under clear skies and very light winds. Clouds will start rolling in toward sunset.
Snow, lots of it?
A storm hugging the coastline from New Jersey into New England is expected to dump “substantial amounts of snow, perhaps double-digits,” said Caiano, from about 1 a.m. Monday until sundown. AccuWeather.com predicts somewhat less, around 7 inches, while the National Weather Service foresees “moderate to heavy” amounts, especially at higher elevations. Winds could gust close to 30 mph during the day.
Wintry mix?
Depending on the exact storm track over eastern New York and interior New England, some freezing rain and sleet could mix in on Monday, especially south of Pittsfield. If that happens, snowfall totals would be held down in South County. Highs could reach the lower 30s.