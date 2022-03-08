Windstorm slams Berkshires County with gusts over 60 mph

A line of severe windstorms hammered Berkshire County on Monday evening, downing trees and power lines and temporarily blocking some key highways.
The strongest gale-force wind was clocked at 65 mph just after 9 p.m. at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, the National Weather Service reported. The storm persisted through the night, with steady winds around 30 mph at the airport, and frequent gusts topping 40 mph.
By early morning, power disruptions were scattered, though nearly 400 National Grid customers were in the dark in Stockbridge and West Stockbridge. Eversource reported scattered power failures, primarily in Otis.
The storm, triggered by the leading edge of much colder air following early evening highs in the mid-50s, sliced through the county a few minutes before 9 p.m. A gust of 53 mph was reported by a National Weather Service observer in Williamstown.
Here is a map and list of peak wind gusts from Monday evening through early this morning. Note, data on the map is interpolated from actual reports and may not be as accurate between report locations: https://t.co/oX1wBdc7aP pic.twitter.com/nxYLvkRzno— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) March 8, 2022
At the height of the storm, trees were down in Adams, Dalton, Hancock (blocking Route 43), Lenox (on Old Stockbridge Road), Pittsfield and Stockbridge (on Main Street, Route 7 and Interlaken Road (Route 102), among other locations. There were scattered reports of utility lines knocked down by the powerful wind bursts.
After a relatively calm day on Tuesday, an offshore system on Wednesday could bring an inch or two to the Berkshires after dusk.
A more potent storm may bring strong winds, rain, snow or a mix to the county on Saturday, especially in the late afternoon and at night. The track of the storm will determine the impact, as well as any potential snow accumulations. Overnight temperatures are expected to plunge into the teens by early Sunday.