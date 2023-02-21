Winter is returning: How much snow, sleet and freezing rain is on the way?

Here comes the long-awaited (or dreaded) return of winter weather after an extended “vacation.”
Several rounds of frozen precipitation are on the way, including the first measurable snowfalls of the month. A sneak preview in the wee hours of Tuesday included anywhere from a dusting to a quickly-melting 2 inches in parts of the Berkshires.
The main event will be a potentially hazardous, prolonged bout of snow, sleet, freezing rain and ice buildups beginning Wednesday night into early Friday, followed by briefly frigid temperatures.
Round one until the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday includes high-elevation snow and valley rain. A winter weather advisory for North Berkshire is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday for 2 to 4 inches of snow in the hill towns above 1,500 feet elevation.
The brunt of a potent winter storm that trekked cross-country from the Pacific Northwest is expected to deliver a blow but not a knockout punch to the county by sundown Wednesday, continuing into Thursday, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Villani in an online post.
Widespread light to moderate combinations of snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected. But precise amounts are difficult to predict because of battling air masses — warm air over southern and central New England as well as New York state, clashing with cold air from Canada.
By Thursday night, a light mix of wintry precipitation is expected, tapering off on Friday, though winds will pick up, gusting above 35 mph. Look for early morning lows near zero on Saturday.
Looking ahead, winter hangs tough with snow showers possible over the weekend, and again early next week.