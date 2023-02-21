Winter is returning: How much snow, sleet and freezing rain is on the way?

Five-Day Forecast . . .

Tonight: Light snow likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, low 20-25.

Wednesday: A chance of light snow, mainly after 5 p.m. Increasing clouds, high in the mid-30s.

Wednesday night: Snow and sleet, possibly mixed with rain before 10 p.m., then snow and sleet until 1 a.m., then freezing rain and sleet after 1 a.m. Low in the upper 20’s. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday: Rain and sleet, becoming all rain after 4 p.m. High near 33.

Thursday night: Rain likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of snow, windy low near 25. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny, windy, high near 30. Mostly clear overnight, blustery low 0 to 5 above.

Saturday: Partly sunny, around 20. Mostly cloudy at night, chance of snow showers, low near 15.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mid-30s, chance of snow showers.

Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.