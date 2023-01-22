Winter storm alert: Snowfall could make the Monday morning commute very challenging

A pair of winter storms may deliver a one-two punch to Berkshire County this week. But how strong those punches will be remains up in the air, though a knockout blow is possible for the Monday morning commute to work and school.
A winter storm warning for Berkshire County north of the MassPike is in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday until 5 p.m. Monday, with total snowfall expected to range from 6 to 10 inches — the highest amounts in the Central and North County hill towns.
The National Weather Service’s warning emphasizes that travel could be very difficult Monday morning, since predawn snowfall rates could top one inch an hour. If that’s the case right before and after sunrise, driving and walking conditions could be brutal.
South of the Pike, forecasters expect a more more moderate impact. A winter weather advisory for South Berkshire from 7 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday indicates snow totals of 3 to 6 inches. But that’s enough to cause slippery roads with hazardous conditions Monday morning following snowfall rates of one half to one inch per hour before sunrise.
The storm will approach from the central Gulf Coast, tracking up the the East Coast, scraping Cape Cod and the Islands on Monday and offshore northern New England heading for the Canadian Maritimes by Tuesday. Other key points:
● Snowfall arrives in the Berkshires by early Sunday evening, growing steadier and heavier overnight before tapering off Monday morning into the afternoon.
● Very difficult and hazardous travel conditions due to snow-covered roads and poor visibilities will make the Monday morning commute challenging from the MassPike into southern Vermont and possibly the evening commute.
● Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are expected at times in portions of Berkshire County, especially from Pittsfield and Dalton to Williamstown and North Adams.
With nighttime lows in the upper 20s to low 30s early Monday, wet, dense snow is likely in areas a few degrees above freezing, according to meteorologist Lee Picard at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
The difference of only a few degrees in surface temperatures may dramatically affect snow totals.
Looking ahead, after several dry days, another major storm system is likely Wednesday into Thursday with a potential for moderate to heavy snow, government forecasters stated.