There’s more winter to come. Here’s how much snow we could see on Friday

Despite a near-record warmup this week and a rainstorm more typical of April than late February, winter is far from done in the Berkshires and the rest of the Northeast.

Forecasters are predicting the heaviest snowfall of the season from late Thursday night until Friday evening, with with 6 to 12 inches of expected to pile up

The National Weather Service has posted a 24-hour winter storm watch for western New England and eastern New York ending at 10 p.m. Friday. Travel could be very difficult, especially during the morning and evening commute.

Day by day ... Thursday: Sunny, near 30; clouds and snow develop overnight, heavy at times, low around 20. Friday: Snow heavy at times; high near 30, ending at night, low around 10. Saturday: Partly cloudy; high 25-30, nighttime low 10-15. Sunday: Some clouds; high near 35, low around 5. Monday: Mostly sunny; near 20. Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.

The heaviest snowfall, more than one inch per hour at times, is likely between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, forecasters stated.

A blast of Arctic air will set the stage for the storm, with temperatures plummeting from the mid- and upper 50s on Wednesday morning into the 30s by nightfall, along with west winds 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 50 mph before easing during the evening. Early-morning lows in the teens are expected on Thursday.

The storm that took shape over the California mountains will track toward the Northeast later on Thursday, moving into western Pennsylvania before spawning a sibling system off the New Jersey coast. It’s all driven by a clash of tropical air from the Gulf of Mexico with a polar system anchored over southern Canada.

“This setup would but put our forecast area under the gun for some moderate to heavy snowfall Thursday night into Friday,” according to meteorologist Dan Thompson at the government forecast office in Albany, N.Y. The highest snowfall rates are likely from Central and North Berkshire into southern Vermont.

The winter has been notable for prolonged deep freezes, cycles of ice-ups and thaws, multiple windstorms, recent bursts of heavy rain and tantalizing tastes of springlike warmth.

But snowfall for the season at Pittsfield Municipal Airport has totaled only 30 inches, compared to a historical average of 60 inches from November through February.

The week’s second coast-to-coast storm that originated in southern California is expected to affect a wide swath of the nation from the Rockies to Down East Maine, a distance of about 2,000 miles, according to AccuWeather.com.

Disruptions to cross-country travel and shipping due to snow and ice are likely as the storm will pass over stretches of numerous interstate highways.

Delays will affect major airline hubs, including Denver, St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, New York City and Boston, as well as hundreds of regional airports. As crews and aircraft are displaced, widespread flight delays and cancellations are likely by the end of the winter vacation week with lingering effects into the weekend in the wake of the massive storm.

In the Berkshires this weekend into early next week, below normal temperatures are expected, with snow showers possible Sunday afternoon and evening.