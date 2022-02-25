A snowstorm that had threatened to dump up to a foot of snow on the Berkshires and surrounding areas weakened over central New York state Friday morning. As a result, forecasters pulled back their predictions and dropped winter storm warnings by midafternoon as sleet mixed in and a “dry slot” ended the precipitation sooner than expected.
Snow totals reported to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., ranged from 5 inches in South County to 8 inches in Becket and Lanesborough. At Pittsfield Municipal Airport, 5.5 inches had fallen by early afternoon.
Forecasters had predicted a range of 8 to 12 inches in their winter storm warnings reissued several times from Thursday night until midmorning Friday. But, a coastal spinoff from the main system failed to reach its predicted intensity, and drier air cut down snowfall amounts in Western Massachusetts and nearby New York state, according to government meteorologist Joe Villani in an online post.
A mostly dry and unseasonably cold Saturday is expected, with nighttime lows of 10 to 15, and daytime highs in the mid-20s. That range is about 10 degrees below normal for late February.
A reinforced shot of arctic air is expected to arrive Sunday, accompanied by snow showers and gusty winds. Highs on Monday will struggle to reach the low 20s. The rest of the week shapes up as abnormally cold for the first days of March, but no major storms are predicted.