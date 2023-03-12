Winter storm warning issued for the Berkshires and region, predicting heavy snow from Monday night to Wednesday morning

Expect heavy snow from Monday night to Wednesday morning across the Berkshires, meteorologists say, as a nor’easter approaches New England.
A winter storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service office in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday afternoon, telling residents to expect heavy snowfall in the region from 5 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. The storm is expected to affect western Massachusetts, southern Vermont, northern Litchfield Hills and the northern and central Taconics in New York.
The warning notes that the region could see snowfalls of 12 to 18 inches as a result of the storm, with higher accumulations in excess of 20 inches in high-altitude areas of the Berkshire and the Green Mountains. Snowfall rates will reach 1 to 2 inches per hour in some areas.
Pittsfield is currently projected to get 3 to 7 inches on Monday night and 9 to 13 inches on Tuesday. A mix of rain and snow is likely to begin in the early afternoon Monday, which will turn to all snow by 7 p.m.
Individual forecasts from the weather service for Great Barrington and North Adams indicate that those municipalities could see 2 to 4 inches and 3 t 5 inches respectively on Monday night and 7 to 11 inches on Tuesday.
Travel will be very difficult if not impossible on the morning and evening commutes Tuesday, the warning states. Anyone who has to travel should keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. Strong winds on Tuesday will also make visibility conditions poor.
NWS warns that the storm could result in power outages, as wet snow and high winds could produce downed trees and power lines in the area. It encouraged residents to begin preparing now for any eventualities from the storm.
Eversource, one of the state’s largest electric companies, said in a news release that the utility is proactively moving equipment and crews to make repairs as needed, including bringing in work crews from out of state.
The company urged people to stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately to 911. Customers should report outages using Eversource’s website at eversource.com/content/residential/outages/storm-preparedness/before-a-storm or by calling 877-659-6326 in western Massachusetts.