<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Winter storm warning remains in effect for Berkshires as heavy snow makes travel treacherous

A snow plow clears the overpass

A snowplow moves slowly as it clears heavy ice and snow from the shoulder of the Route 2 overpass in North Adams earlier this month. A winter storm warning remains in effect for Berkshire County and the surrounding region. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

Authorities are advising against unnecessary travel Friday morning as heavy snow continues to fall around the Berkshires. 

Forecasts are calling for up to a foot of snow in central and northern Berkshires, while communities south of Pittsfield are expected to receive between 6 and 8 inches. Snow emergencies remain in effect for many Berkshire towns through Friday evening.  

A winter storm warning also remains in effect for the county and surrounding region. 

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service stated in an advisory. "The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and may impact the evening commute.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."

To see the latest weather forecast, visit weather.gov/aly/.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all