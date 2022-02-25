Winter storm warning remains in effect for Berkshires as heavy snow makes travel treacherous

Authorities are advising against unnecessary travel Friday morning as heavy snow continues to fall around the Berkshires.
Forecasts are calling for up to a foot of snow in central and northern Berkshires, while communities south of Pittsfield are expected to receive between 6 and 8 inches. Snow emergencies remain in effect for many Berkshire towns through Friday evening.
A winter storm warning also remains in effect for the county and surrounding region.
Due to a change to sleet slightly earlier than previously forecast we have lowered snow totals to 2-4" in southern parts of Ulster, Dutchess & Litchfield Counties with 4-7" in northern parts of these counties. For the rest of the area forecast remains the same with mainly 8-12". pic.twitter.com/UIPNgCsyFT— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) February 25, 2022
"Travel will be very difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service stated in an advisory. "The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and may impact the evening commute.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
To see the latest weather forecast, visit weather.gov/aly/.