Berkshire towns and cities issue parking bans and snow emergencies for Friday's storm

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Berkshires from 4 p.m. Thursday until sunset Friday. Four to 8 inches of snow and sleet may be on the ground by the time it’s over.
The following cities and towns have issued parking bans and snow emergencies. This list will be updated.
Adams
The storm emergency will be in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, through noon Saturday, Feb. 5. No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended upon any street, highway, traveled way, or public parking lot during a storm emergency. Vehicles found in violation of the above parking regulations will be ticketed and towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.
Town residents and business owners are reminded that sidewalks abutting their property and snow near fire hydrants need to be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours after the storm event has ended and prohibits the plowing, throwing, pushing or otherwise disposing of snow from their property onto public streets and sidewalks.
Clarksburg
The town of Clarksburg has declared a snow and ice emergency due to the slow moving rain, ice and snow event upcoming. The emergency shall be in effect from Thursday at 6 p.m. until Saturday at midnight.
Residents are reminded that there will be no on-street parking. Violators will be towed at owners expense.
Pittsfield
A snow emergency has been declared for the purposes of parking restrictions in the City of Pittsfield effective 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, through 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
For the duration of the snow emergency, residents are asked to use off-street parking. If off-street parking is not available, residents may park on the street observing the following alternate side parking regulations:
• Between 7 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday: parking is allowed on the even side of the street;
• Between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday: parking is allowed on the odd side of the street;
• Residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking, which will be open to the public free of charge starting, Friday, Feb. 4 through the duration of the emergency. All other existing and signed parking regulations remain active. Non-permitted vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing in any open municipal parking lot between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m.
Vehicles found in violation of the above parking regulations may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense. City residents are further advised that sidewalks and ramps abutting their property must be cleared of snow within 24-hours of the storm’s end. As a reminder, it is a violation of city ordinance to plow or otherwise dispose of snow from their property onto city streets and sidewalks. Residents are also encouraged to clear snow from around fire hydrants located near their properties.
• Reid Middle School in Pittsfield is postponing its open house until Tuesday, February 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
BRTA Service delay
The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (BRTA) will have a two-hour delay for Friday morning’s service. In anticipation of the freezing rain event forecast for Thursday night into Friday morning, most BRTA bus route will begin two hours later than normal.
The BRTA Bus Routes affected are listed below:
Route 1: 8:30 a.m. depart Walmart North Adams towards Pittsfield
8:30 a.m. depart Pittsfield ITC towards North Adams
Route 2: 8:30 a.m. depart Pittsfield ITC towards Lee Premium Outlets
8:30 a.m. depart Lee Premium Outlets towards Pittsfield ITC
Route 3: 8:45 a.m. depart Williamstown Rotary towards Main St North Adams
Route 4: 8:43 a.m. depart Hinsdale Post Office towards Pittsfield ITC
Route 5: 8:30 a.m. depart Pittsfield ITC towards Lanesborough Center
Route 11: 9:35 a.m. depart Pittsfield ITC towards BCC
Route 12: 7:50 a.m. depart Downing Parkway towards Pittsfield ITC
Route 14: 8:34 a.m. depart Downing Parkway towards Pittsfield ITC
Route 15: 8:00 a.m. depart Pittsfield ITC towards Lebanon Ave
Route 16: 9:30 a.m. depart Pittsfield ITC towards Allendale Plaza
Route 21: 8:30 a.m. depart Lee Premium Outlets towards Fairgrounds Plaza
8:30 a.m. depart Fairgrounds Plaza towards Lee Premium Outlets
Route 21X: 8:00 a.m. depart Pittsfield ITC towards Lee Premium Outlets
Paratransit services will also begin at 8 a.m.
Vermont
Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) COVID Resource Center, located on the former Southern Vermont College campus at 981 Mansion Drive in Bennington, Vt., will be closed on Friday, Feb. 4, due to the forecasted winter storm. The closure includes both outdoor testing and indoor vaccination operations. The Resource Center will re-open on Saturday, Feb. 5.