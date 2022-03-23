You think winter’s in the rearview mirror for the Berkshires? Not so fast

Winter-weary Berkshire residents are being advised to be on the lookout for potential freezing rain and sleet that could ice up roadways, driveways and sidewalks in parts of the county for the Thursday morning commute to work and school.
The National Weather Service’s winter weather advisory — probably not the last since it’s only late March — cautions that overnight snow and sleet may accumulate up to one inch, with a quarter-inch glaze of ice to top it off before highways, main roads and side streets can be treated. The advisory was set to extend from 11 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday.
The dicey weather — including winds gusting up to 35 mph — is most likely to affect areas of the county north of the Massachusetts Turnpike at an elevation above 1,000 feet — that includes Pittsfield and Lenox, as well as Dalton and the hill towns, but not Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lanesborough, Williamstown, North Adams and Adams.
“Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and gusty winds,” the government forecasters warned. “Plan on slippery, hazardous road conditions.”
A storm system approaching from the Great Lakes will lead to mainly rain at first, but a “shallow low level cold air wedge will develop, with warming aloft,” according to meteorologist Joe Villani. “This favors freezing rain, possibly mixing with sleet at times across higher terrain areas.”
After the precipitation tapers off by midday Thursday, spotty drizzle is possible in the afternoon, with temperatures remaining in the upper 30s.
More rain is expected Thursday night from a coastal storm system, followed by milder, showery conditions on Friday and then a mostly cloudy, chilly weekend, with possible daytime rain showers and nighttime snow showers.