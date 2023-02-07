Mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain will make things icy in the Berkshires tonight

Despite a strengthening sun, longer daylight and a return to above-average daytime temperatures, a brief bout of wintry weather is in store for the Berkshires on Tuesday evening.
A winter weather advisory is posted from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday for a mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain, with an icy glaze likely on area roadways and sidewalks.
The early-evening rain is expected to transition to frozen precipitation before tapering off as patchy freezing drizzle or plain drizzle around midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
“The key message is that there will be a wide variety of precipitation at any given location and every temperature degree at the surface and aloft will determine what happens,” government meteorologist Brett Rathbun wrote in an online forecast analysis. The biggest impacts are expected on slippery roads that may have been untreated.
Sunshine returns on Wednesday with a warmup into the low 40s before another round of snow or sleet changing to freezing rain and rain from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday. In the afternoon and evening, rising temperatures should help to melt any frozen precipitation on the ground, weather service forecasters predicted.
Snow showers are possible Saturday, followed by sunshine on Sunday. The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook indicates a strong probability of above-normal temperatures during the third week of February, the Presidents Week vacation period.
AccuWeather meteorologist Joseph Bauer pointed out that the warmup is due to an area of high pressure off the Southeast coast. That air mass will pump warm air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region for several days. Temperatures are likely to run 10 to 20 degrees above normal later this month.
“After chillier temperatures this weekend, temperatures can moderate back to above normal before Valentine's Day," said Bauer. Above-average temperatures are expected to continue through most of the month.
Day by Day Forecast ...
Tuesday night: Freezing rain and sleet before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers between midnight and 1am. Low around 30.
Wednesday: Gradual clearing, breezy, high near 35. Partly cloudy at night, low around 25.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a slight chance of snow and sleet before 10 a.m., then rain likely, high near 40. Rain likely before midnight, then showers likely, low in the mid-30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 45 to 50, nighttime low around 30. Mostly cloudy overnight, low 15 to 20.
Saturday: Snow and rain showers, high in the low-30s.
Sunday: Sunny, high around 35.
Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.