Will snowplow drivers, school superintendents and all the rest of us catch a break from snow and ice in the days ahead?
Looks likely, with just an outside chance of light snow early Saturday as temperatures briefly return to above normal, with highs near 40. On Sunday, the Berkshires will be caught between colder air slowly advancing from the north and the lingering milder zone to the south. The result should be a light rain and snow mix, with highs again approaching 40.
During the work and school week, the leading edge of downright wind-chilly air will be on the move Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures trending below normal for the first time since Dec. 27. By Thursday, an even colder push of Arctic air will reach our region. No significant storms are in sight.
So far this month, we’ve had twice the normal amount of precipitation, including just over 12 inches of total snowfall, closer to historical averages. But rapid cycles of snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain have left some treacherous off-road ice. And, if you haven’t noticed, beware of potholes!
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Feb. 3-9 indicates below normal temperatures and near normal snowfall for western Massachusetts.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW:
Fierce winter weather is surging into the central U.S. this weekend, with Arctic air, now lurking over central and western Canada, on the move, causing dangerous wind chills and some heavy snowfall across the northern tier of the U.S. as well as the northern and central Rockies. Snow could be heavy at times and drastically reduced visibility could make travel treacherous in those areas.
On Sunday, the Gulf Coast and the Southeast will be on alert for heavy rain and potential flash flooding extending from Texas to South Carolina’s low-lying region — the Low Country.
During the work week, the Arctic influx will hit the Dakotas and Minnesota with full force, while much-below temperatures spread across most of the central states, especially Monday and Tuesday.
Florida and adjacent Southeast states should enjoy warmer than normal temperatures through the week, with daytime highs 10 to 15 degrees above average, and predawn lows more than 20 degrees warmer than average. South Florida will be rain-free as highs reach into the low-80s. The state’s Gulf Coast will be even warmer, in the mid-80s with no rain in the forecast.
There are chances of snow across the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley into the Ohio/Tennessee Valleys and the Mid-Atlantic states. Several rounds of likely mainly light snow are also possible in the Northeast next week. By later in the week, rainfall should return to the West Coast.
CLIMATE UPDATE:
If you think our region has been warming up, there’s solid evidence to back that up. New England is seeing dramatic effects of climate change, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Coastal waters are warming faster than other seas around the planet, said Karin Gleason of the agency’s National Center for Environmental Information. Winter sea-surface temperatures have been rising the most rapidly, especially off the Massachusetts coast and in the Gulf of Maine, though higher ocean temps are a year-round phenomenon.
Meanwhile, climate scientists predict that return of the El Niño weather pattern, for the first time since 2019, will bring a surge of warmth to an already overheating planet.
Early forecasts indicate that 2024 — and potentially even 2023 — could set global average heat records, bringing the planet closer than ever to a warming threshold that scientists and policymakers have warned would be disastrous.
El Niño contributes to warmer-than-normal Pacific Ocean waters, influencing above-average rainfall across the southern U.S., including in Southern California. And it tends to cause a rise in average global temperatures — a strong El Niño helped propel global temperatures to a record high in 2016, matched in 2020.
Some scientists are predicting that the influence of El Niño, on top of several more years of planetary warming largely caused by the burning of fossil fuels, will push the next couple of years past those temperature records. The result could be average temperatures rising by close to 3 degrees compared to preindustrial norms.
Under El Niño, Prof. Bill McGuire at University College London wrote in the magazine Wired, “The extreme weather that has rampaged across our planet in 2021 and 2022 will pale into insignificance.”
Information from the Washington Post and Connecticut Public Radio was included in the Climate Update. The Outlook is a look ahead at the weather this weekend and next week, including climate change and its impact on the Berkshires and beyond. Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.
Day by Day . . .
Saturday: Early snow showers possible, then partly sunny, high 35-40. Mostly cloudy at night, low 20-25.
Sunday: A chance of light snow and rain, high in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy after dark, low near 35.
Monday: Clouds and chilly, high 35, nighttime low near 20.
Tuesday: Cloudy all day, with late-night snow showers possible, high around 25, low near 15.
Wednesday: Snow showers likely, near 30, ending at night, low around 10.
Thursday: Some sunshine, near 20; clear at night, low near 10.
Friday: Partly cloudy, high 15-20, overnight low 5-10.
Saturday (Feb. 4) : Cloudy, high around 20, nighttime low near 10.
Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather forecasts for Berkshire County.