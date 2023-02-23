Snow, sleet and ice: Wintry mix makes driving conditions difficult in the Berkshires

Slick roads and treacherous driving conditions greeted early morning motorists on Thursday following a prolonged mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain that left an icy glaze in most of the county, especially north of the MassPike.
Temperatures dropped from around freezing to the upper 20s shortly after dawn, making driving conditions treacherous.
“It’s crazy out there, and roads in Lee and Lenox are terrible,” said Kathleen Garvey of Pittsfield, who delivers The Eagle and out of town newspapers throughout South County. She also reported slippery roads in Pittsfield.
But she encountered only wet roads in Great Barrington and Egremont during her eight-hour overnight 250-mile daily trek that begins around 2 a.m.
Forecasters predicted a lull in precipitation during the day, but more freezing rain and snow Thursday night, with temperatures dropping into the 20s and even colder on Friday. By sunrise on Saturday, near-zero readings are expected.
Because nearly all schools were closed for vacation week, traffic was lighter than usual.
Wires came down and caught fire at several locations around dawn, including Route 8 in Otis just north of the Sandisfield line and on Green River Road in Alford.
A two-car collision with no injuries was reported on Route 7 and 20 in Lenox.
The National Weather Service’s winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday for additional light snow and ice. A light wintry mix was forecast to resume Thursday evening.
For Friday, government forecasters in Albany, N.Y., warned of strong northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph across the region, especially in the Berkshires.
A wind advisory was posted from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. The strongest gusts are likely from the midmorning through midafternoon, especially across the higher elevations.