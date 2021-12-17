The mild weather party’s over, starting first thing on Saturday.
Following record-breaking warmth for mid-December, an onslaught of wintry weather is heading for the Berkshires, where the National Weather Service in Albany has hoisted an advisory for a hazardous brew of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
The onset of the foul-weather system is expected before midday on Saturday, making travel hazardous, with the slippery mix expected to fade by dawn Sunday.
Here are the takeaways from the government forecasters’ Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday:
- Snow arrives from southwest to northeast Berkshire County before lunchtime Saturday. North of the MassPike, mainly snow is likely, while south of the interstate, sleet and freezing rain is expected to mix in, holding down snow totals.
- Snow and sleet totals by early Sunday: 2 to 5 inches in central and north Berkshire County, 1 to 3 inches in South Berkshire, where an icy glaze is likely. A half inch of ice is predicted there.
- In Southern Vermont, where a winter storm warning has been issued, 6 to 9 inches of snow should blanket the ground by Sunday morning, a skier’s delight.
- Timing is tricky, but the snow starting before midday Saturday should transition to sleet and-or light freezing rain by late afternoon from south to north. Then, overnight, back to snow before the whole mess ends by daybreak.
The low-pressure system responsible for the wintry outbreak will be tracking across Pennsylvania and New Jersey before spawning a coastal sibling near Long Island, N.Y., heading toward Cape Cod.
The midweek mild spell blew away high-temperature records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, where National Weather Service data goes back to 1939. Thursday’s high of 63 topped the previous record of 55 for Dec. 16, set in 1982. The normal low-high range for mid-month is 20 to 35.
Looking ahead, it will be blustery and cool on Sunday, as northwest winds increase behind the storm system.
Near to slightly below normal temperatures are expected through most of next week, with only small chances for snow showers Wednesday and Thursdays. Overnight lows in the teens are likely, with daytime highs reaching 30.