Wishing for snow in the Berkshires? Even if you’re not, here’s what’s heading our way this weekend

Wondering where the snow is? Temperatures have been unusually warm for early December — 5 degrees above normal this month, according to National Weather Service data at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.
We’ve had plenty of rain, with only a few cold snaps in recent weeks. Just under 2 inches of snow fell on Nov. 15, so that’s our paltry grand total for the season so far, compared to a historical average of 9 inches by now.
There’s a light snowfall in the forecast for Sunday night thanks to one of those “Alberta clippers” that originate in the vast Canadian prairie but typically are moisture-starved.
However, this one will gain some strength over the Great Lakes, so National Weather Service forecasters in Albany are ramping up their predictions on snow totals, now ranging from 1.5 to 4 inches.
“Adjustments to the forecast amounts will likely occur over the next couple of days,” meteorologist Brett Rathbun cautioned in an online post Friday. “It’s important to not only focus on the expected forecast but the low and high end amounts as well as changes in the track and available moisture that could lead to different scenarios.”
Still, Nordic skiing fans will have to wait for their first cross-country runs. Many Northeast downhill ski areas are open (including Jiminy Peak on weekends) as temperatures return to seasonal levels — highs in the mid-30s, dropping to the low-20s, ideal for overnight snowmaking. Check onthesnow.com for the latest updates.
Sunshine should return by Monday afternoon, with seasonable temperatures and clear skies overnight continuing through Wednesday. There’s a possibility of more snow from Thursday into Friday, though it could mix with sleet, freezing rain and plain rain, depending on the storm track.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Dec. 16-22 indicates near normal temperatures and precipitation in western New England.
National overview
A major storm system is dumping heavy mountain snow and coastal rain on the West, including most of California, this weekend.
In the heartland, heavy rain, including thunderstorms, likely in the Deep South, where temperatures will be well above average, from the 70s into the low 80s.
Blizzard conditions, are expected in the northern and central Plains into the upper Midwest early next week, with severe weather and persistent rainfall in the lower and middle Mississippi Valley. Later in the week, heavy rain is likely in parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states.
Below-normal temperatures will be common in the West all week. By next Friday, seasonably cold air is likely to envelop much of the nation.
South Florida will be dry and warm through the week, with highs near 80. The state’s Gulf Coast should see partly cloudy skies with thunderstorms on Thursday as highs range from 75 to 80, cooling to the mid-60s on Friday into next weekend. The Carolinas can expect plenty of clouds, with rain late in the week and highs from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.
Climate update
The trend toward milder winters, fueled by climate change, is particularly strong in parts of the Northeast, according to a new analysis by independent research organization Climate Central. Burlington, Vt., has seen more winter warming in the last 50 years than any other place in America, based on data from 238 sites across the U.S. (not including Pittsfield). All but six of those locations saw an increase in average winter temperatures.
Nationally, the cities with the greatest increase in warmer-than-average days were San Francisco and Las Vegas.
Researchers found that New England is warming faster than the rest of the planet because of rising temperatures in coastal waters, such as the rapidly heating Gulf of Maine. Winter temperatures are rising especially quickly — twice as fast as summer temperatures, a 2021 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration analysis found.
The milder winter weather is expected to take a major toll on the region, the Boston Globe reported, with coastal waters inhospitable to iconic species such as cod and lobster and, inland, making it harder to produce winter agricultural products such as maple syrup.
Meanwhile, Alaska's North Slope saw all-time record December warmth last Monday. Utqiagvik, the nation’s northernmost community, formerly known as Barrow, soared to 40 degrees, setting an all-time December record there. Utqiagvik has now set all-time high temperatures in five separate months since 2015.
The city’s previous December record of 34 degrees was on Dec. 9, 1932. Monday's high was 37 degrees above Utqiagvik's average high for early December. Since 2015, it set new record warm benchmarks in five separate months: January, May, June, October and now December.
Even more impressive is that it was the warmest the city has been on any day between Oct. 30 and April 22 in records dating to 1920, according to Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks. “The entire Arctic is hot except for small portions of the central and eastern Canadian Arctic and a very small portion of Siberia,” Thoman told the Associated Press.
Below average Arctic sea ice levels for this time of year are partly to blame for this recent burst of warmth, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.
Last Sunday, temperatures across the entire Arctic averaged 11.5 degrees higher than the normal temperature over the years spanning 1979-2000, based on data from the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer.
Portions of Greenland experienced temperatures 25 to 35 degrees above normal late last week, putting thermometers in the upper 40s to middle 50s.