With winter on the way out, look for a week of spring tease

Adios, winter!
It’s tempting to think that Saturday’s blustery snowfall — which undershot National Weather Service predictions yet again this season — may be the last time plows and shovels will be needed until November or December.
In fact, an Eagle compilation of 25 significant snowfalls on record in the Berkshires shows that eight of them — including the Blizzard of 1888 — came during March, but nearly all during the first half of the month.
Longtime residents know it can snow here as late as mid-May, including the notorious Mother’s Day eight-inch “gift” on May 9, 1977, and the two-inch surprise on May 18, 2002 — the latest recorded in the county.
But with the higher, stronger angle of the sun and average daytime temperatures rising through the 40s during the second half of this month, any light to moderate snowfalls like we just had melt quickly.
The week ahead offers more than a touch of spring — after a still chilly Monday, highs will be above 50 the rest of the week, even breaching 60 by Friday. Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing overnight. Any moisture we get — and nothing major is in the forecast — will be rain showers.
Snow melting will be complete by midweek. It will be dry Wednesday and Thursday before light showers arrive for next weekend accompanied by daytime highs far above normal — we’re talking 50s into the 60s.
The Climate Prediction Center’s long-range outlook for March 20 to 26 for western Massachusetts indicates temperatures well above normal, and rainfall slightly above average.
With the arrival of daylight saving time this past weekend, St. Patrick’s Day coming up on Thursday and the first day of calendar spring next Sunday, there’s definitely a reason to whistle a happy tune with the thought that now, winter really is done with us as much as we’re done with it.
By the way, late sunrises this week are a reminder that, before the turn of the century, setting our timepieces ahead one hour made much more sense in early April.
Right now, for most of us, daylight between 6 and 7 a.m. would be much more useful than it is between 6 and 7 p.m. While there are folks out there who still advocate year-round DST, in this time zone and location it would mean sunrises between 8 and 8:30 a.m. from Nov. 29 to Feb. 7. Any takers for that?
As we say goodbye to snow season, it’s a good time to assess the art and science of predicting the white stuff.
Saturday’s snowfall ranged from 3 to 4 inches in most of Berkshire County, with some isolated amounts between 4 and 8 inches. The totals were about half what the government forecasters predicted, though AccuWeather.com was right on target.
Official snow predictions have fallen short of the mark quite frequently this winter — with one exception last Wednesday, when we saw more than double the expected 1 to 2 inches.
Over-reliance on conflicting computer models is one handy explanation, but a New York Times analysis on Friday offered a more nuanced answer: Official forecasts offer a wide range of possible outcomes, and the National Weather Service website includes an experimental set of maps representing possible low end to high end, and probable, totals.
To put it bluntly: The reason a snowfall prediction often misses is because it represents just a fraction of the possible outcomes contained within official forecasts. Most weather maps show only the center of the distribution of snowfall estimates.
Predicting snow remains tricky, especially several days out, according to Alex Lamers, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.
Getting a snowfall total right requires predicting the path of a storm correctly, estimating the amount of precipitation and understanding additional factors — like the temperature high in the atmosphere, or wind speeds close to the ground — that can influence the snow’s density.
Officials at the weather service understand that the public needs both a reasonable estimate and some information about uncertainty, and the agency’s scientists have been consulting with experts on how to do both better.
Another useful tool is the National Weather Service’s interactive National Snowfall Analysis, showing how much snow has fallen over the last three days. It updates regularly, so you can check after a storm to see how accurate the forecasts were.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
Following record-breaking cold in the mid-Atlantic states, Tennessee Valley and the Southeast on Sunday morning, temperatures will climb. Light to moderate snow is possible Monday across the upper Midwest.
Heavy rain and mountain snow start the week in the Pacific Northwest, with severe thunderstorms possible in the Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas region Monday night. Critical fire conditions are expected in West Texas on Monday.
The Deep South can expect unseasonably cool temperatures to persist until midweek. Much-needed rainfall should reach northern California on Tuesday.
For midweek, an offshore storm originating in the Gulf of Mexico eventually will track up the Carolina coast. Active weather from a low pressure organizing in the southern Plains Thursday is likely to lift through the central U.S. and into the East on Friday and Saturday with an expanding area of showers and thunderstorms.
The Pacific Northwest can anticipate widespread, beneficial rainfall returning next weekend, possibly extending as far south as central California.
A mostly sunny week is forecast for southern California, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
After a rainy Monday with highs in the mid-70s on Monday, southern Florida will warm to around 80 with afternoon thunderstorms possible the rest of the week. The Gulf Coast starts out sunny with highs near 80 on Monday, but showers are likely each day through the week except Thursday, with daytime temperatures around 80 from Tampa-St. Pete to Naples.
No significant cold air outbreaks are anticipated across the nation as temperatures swing between normal and much above normal.
Information from The New York Times was included in this report.