American Football
The Spring League, Blues vs. Generals: FS1, 8 p.m.
College Football
Toledo at Western Michigan: 8 p.m., ESPN
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois: 8 p.m., ESPNU
Golf
PGA Tour, The Masters, Practice Round: Noon, ESPN
Horse Racing
NYRA, Americas Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
KBO Baseball
Playoffs, KT Wiz at Doosan Bears, Game 3: 4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2
Mixed Martial Arts
XFC 43: 9 p.m., NBCSN
Major League Baseball
Baseball Writers Association of America Awards, Cy Young Award: 6 p.m., MLB
Rugby
NRL, New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II: 4 a.m., FS1
Tennis
Sofia-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2: 5 a.m. (Thursday), Tennis