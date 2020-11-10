Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

American Football

The Spring League, Blues vs. Generals: FS1, 8 p.m.

College Football

Toledo at Western Michigan: 8 p.m., ESPN

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Golf

PGA Tour, The Masters, Practice Round: Noon, ESPN

Horse Racing

NYRA, Americas Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

KBO Baseball

Playoffs, KT Wiz at Doosan Bears, Game 3: 4:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2

Mixed Martial Arts

XFC 43: 9 p.m., NBCSN

Major League Baseball

Baseball Writers Association of America Awards, Cy Young Award: 6 p.m., MLB

Rugby

NRL, New South Wales vs. Queensland, State of Origin II: 4 a.m., FS1

Tennis

Sofia-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals 1 & 2: 5 a.m. (Thursday), Tennis

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

