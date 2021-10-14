Art
Ferrin Contemporary: Reception for "In Dialogue," 4 p.m., 1315 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams.
Mass MoCA: Opening reception for "Ceramics in the Expanded Field," 5:30 p.m., 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. Tickets: massmoca.org.
Community
Berkshire Farmers Market: Produce and products from Western Mass. farms, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Berkshire Mall parking lot, Cheshire Road and Route 8, Lanesborough.
Berkshire Mountain Pickleball: Learn to play pickleball, 10 a.m., at Herberg Middle School, 501 Pomeroy Ave., Pittsfield. Register by emailing bmp01201@gmail.com.
Christ Trinity Church: Beer+Hymns+Brats Oktoberfest, 3 to 5 p.m., Town Park Pavilion, 21 Depot Square, Sheffield.
Dalton United Methodist Church: Chicken parmesan dinner, eat in or take out, $15, 5 to 7 p.m., 755 Main St., Dalton.
Food Pantry: Sponsored by Berkshire Veterans of Soldier On, veterans and public invited, 8 to 11 a.m., 360 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield, 413-236-5644.
Great Barrington Farmers Market: Masks required, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 9 to 10 a.m. for high-risk shoppers only, 18 Church St., Great Barrington.
Lebanon Valley Protective Association: Craft fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Lebanon Fire Station, 523 Route 20. New Lebanon, N.Y.
Lebanon Senior Citizens: Bake sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Lebanon Fire Station, 523 Route 20, New Lebanon, N.Y.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts: Fall Day of Service, students will meet at 8:30 a.m. on the Quad or in the Venable Gym, 375 Church St., North Adams.
North Adams Farmers Market: Masks required, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the St. Anthony's parking lot, St. Anthony Drive, North Adams.
Williamstown Farmers Market: Masks required, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Spring Street parking lot, Williamstown.
Film
Berkshire Museum: Little Cinema Sci-Fi series, "Interstellar," $7, $5 members, free for teens attending the Teen Sci-Fi League discussion immediately following the screening, 2 p.m., 39 South St., Pittsfield.
History
Great Barrington Historical Society: Book signing with Bernard Drew, "Great Barrington Here & Gone," noon to 2 p.m., 817 Main St., Great Barrington.
Kid Stuff
Berkshire Museum: Art Chat, ages 6 and up, 11 a.m.; Chow Time, 12:30 p.m., 39 South St., Pittsfield. Registration required: Visit berkshiremuseum.org or call 413443-7171, ext. 360.
Berkshire Music School: Family Puppetry workshop, ages 5-10, pay what you can, $60 suggested tuition, 11 a.m., 30 Wendell Ave., Pittsfield. For more information or to register: tinyurl.com/bmspuppetry.
Spencertown Academy Arts Center: Nancy Castaldo will give a presentation about her book, "Sniffer Dogs: How Dogs (and Their Noses) Save the World," ages 10 and up, 10 a.m., via Zoom. Register at spencertownacademy.org.
Lecture
Clark Art Institute: Heather Bruegl, director of education at Forge Project, presents a free lecture, "Not the Last of the Mohicans: A History of the Stockbridge-Munsee Community," 2 p.m., via Zoom and Facebook Live. Register: clarkart.edu/events.
Music
Mass MoCA: Michael Olatuja: Lagos Pepper Soup, $12-$16, 8 p.m., 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. Tickets: massmoca.org.
Outdoors
Mass Audubon: Birders workshop series, Sparrow Migration, $15-$20, 8 to 10 a.m., Community Garden parking lot, 350 Williams St., Pittsfield. Register: massaudubon.org/pleasantvalleyprograms.
Natural Bridge State Park: Natural Bridge History Tour, free, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., meet at the Visitor Center, McAuley Road, North Adams.
Western Mass Hilltown Hikers: Keystone Arch Bridges Trail group hike, 10 a.m., parking one mile from the trailhead at Chester Elementary School, 325 Middlefield Road, Chester. Register: tinyurl.com/3hecy7k9.
Theater
Dewey Hall: Angel South and Boxxa Vine in Dragged Through a Haunted Mansion, $20-$30, 5 and 7 p.m., 91 Main St., Sheffield. Tickets: tinyurl.com/6y43wkaw.
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center: "Call Fosse at the Minskoff," $35-$65, 7 p.m., 14 Castle St., Great Barrington. Tickets: mahaiwe.org.
Minerva Arts Center: Fall workshop, open to new and experienced performers grade 1 and up, 10 to 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 42 Park St., Adams. Visit minervaartscenter.org for workshop tuition and other details.
Sunday
Community
Alliance for a Viable Future: Moving Forward Together: Integration and Next Steps workshop, 1:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Meeting of South Berkshire, 1089 Main St., Housatonic. Register at allianceforaviablefuture.org.
Great Barrington Rotary: Truck Day and Pumpkin Fest, $15 per car, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ski Butternut, 380 State Road, Great Barrington.
Lee Sportsmen's Association: Outlaw Steel Challenge, 11:45 a.m. safety briefing, noon start time, 465 Fairview St., Lee. Register: practiscore.com.
Kid Stuff
Spencertown Academy Arts Center: Ann Gainer will read "Peter Sis’s Nicky and Vera: A Quiet Hero of the Holocaust and the Children He Rescued," ages 8 and up, 10 a.m., via Zoom. Register at spencertownacademy.org.
Lecture
Funeral Consumers Alliance of Western Massachusetts: "Traditions Old & New: A Range of Rituals," free, 2 to 4 p.m., online. Register: tinyurl.com/jjme3s23.
Temple Anshe Amunim: The 54th Annual Hilda Vallin Feigenbaum Memorial Foundation Lecture, presented by Dr. Nicholas Christakis, 7:30 p.m., 26 Broad St., Pittsfield. Register at ansheamunim.org.
Literary
Spencertown Academy Arts Center: Sonia Purnell and Clare Mulley, two historians and authors whose books focus on remarkable women and their roles in WWII, 4 p.m., via Zoom. Register at spencertownacademy.org.
Music
Dottie’s Coffee Lounge: Domingo Brunch with Melissa Brinton, 10 a.m. to noon, 444 North St., Pittsfield.
HiLo North Adams: 10th annual Berkshire County Uke Fest, proof of vaccination required, $35-$45, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. workshops; $15-$20, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. concert. Railway Cafe Presents: Scott Cook, $20, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 55 Union St., North Adams. Register at hilonorthadams.com.
Outdoors
Bidwell House Museum: Guided hike with Thomas Lewis, 10 a.m. to noon, 100 Art School Road, Monterey. Register: tinyurl.com/4yd7vzeb.
Hoffman Bird Club: Leader's choice walk looking for sparrows, 7:30 a.m., in Williamstown. Register at hoffmannbirdclub.org.
Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center: Flora and Fauna of the Rivulet Trail, 9:30 to noon, at the Bryant Homestead, 207 Bryant Road, Cummington. Registration and masks required; email aimee@gaiaroots.com.
Theater
Dewey Hall: Angel South and Boxxa Vine in Dragged Through a Haunted Mansion, $20-$30, 3 p.m., 91 Main St., Sheffield. Tickets: tinyurl.com/6y43wkaw.