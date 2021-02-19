Sportswriter-Columnist
Saturday
Nordic Skiing
Berkshire Nordic League at Wahconah High School: 10 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Mount Greylock at Mount Everett: 12:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Mount Greylock at Mount Everett
Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. On Twitter: @howardherman
Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.
