On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
SATURDAY
Auto Racing
FIA AFormula E, The Rome E-Prix: 9:30 a.m., CBSSN
AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship: 3 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Cup Series, The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville Speedway: 7:30 p.m., FS1
Boxing
Showtime Championship Jaron Ennis vs. Sergey Lipinets, Welterweights: 9 p.m., SHO
Top Rank, Joe Smith Jr. vs. Maxim Vlasov, Light-Heavyweights: 10 p.m., ESPN
College Baseball
LSU at Kentucky: 2 p.m., SECN
Virginia at Clemson: 7 p.m., ACCN
Florida at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN
Cal State-Fullerton at San Diego: 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon State at Oregon 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N
College Bowling
NCAA Championships, North Kansas City, Mo.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
College Football
North Carolina State Spring Game: 1 p.m., ACCN
Alabama A&M at Jackson State: 3 p.m., ESPN
Florida State Spring Game: 5 p.m., ACCN
Delaware at Delaware State: 6 p.m., ESPN2
College Hockey
NCAA Frozen Four, UMass vs. St. Cloud State, Championship Game: 7 p.m., ESPN
College Lacrosse (Men's)
Duke at Notre Dame: Noon, ESPNU
Army at Loyola (Md.): 1 p.m., CBSSN
Virginia at North Carolina: 2 p.m., ESPNU
College Lacrosse (Women's)
Virginia at Syracuse: 11 a.m., ACCN
North Carolina at Notre Dame: 3 p.m., ACCN
Air Force vs. Jacksonville: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
College Soccer (Men's)
Big Ten Tournament, Ohio State at Penn State, Quarterfinal: Noon, BTN
Big Ten Tournament, Northwestern at Indiana, Quarterfinal: 2 p.m., BTN
Georgetown at St. John's: 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
College Softball
Alabama at Arkansas: Noon, ESPN2
South Carolina at Mississippi: Noon, SECN
Duke at Florida State: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Utah at California: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Indiana at Purdue: 4 p.m., BTN
UCLA at Oregon: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Auburn at Texas A&M: 5 p.m., SECN
Indiana at Purdue: 6:30 p.m., BTN
UCLA at Oregon: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
Fishing
Bassmaster Elite Series, The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Sabine River, Orange, Texas: 8 a.m., FS1
Golf
PGA Tour, The Masters, Third Round: 3 p.m., CBS
Horse Racing
NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1
NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
The Arkansas Derby, Grade 1 Race, Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs, Ark.: 7 p.m., NBCSN
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night Prelims, Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: Noon, ESPN
UFC Fight Night, Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland, Middleweights, Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ABC
Major League Baseball
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., MLBN
Oakland at Houston: 4 p.m., FS1
Boston at Baltimore: 7 p.m., NESN
Philadelphia at Atlanta: 7 p.m., MLBN
Washington at L.A. Dodgers (in progress): 10:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
LA Lakers at Brooklyn: 8:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
Boston at Philadelphia: 2 p.m., NESN
Florida at Dallas: 2 p.m., NHLN
Chicago at Columbus: 7 p.m., NHLN
Edmonton at Calgary: 10 p.m., NHLN
Rugby
NRL, Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney: 5:30 a.m., FS2
Pro 14, Teams TBA: 10 a.m., ESPN2
MLR, San Diego at Houston: 8 p.m., FS2
European Champions Cup, Leinster at Exeter (tape): 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League, Aston Villa at Liverpool: 10 a.m., NBCSN
Premiere League, Chelsea at Crystal Palace: 12:30 p.m., NBC
Soccer (Women's)
International Friendly, U.S. at Sweden: 1 p.m., FOX
Swimming
TYR Pro Swim Series (tape): 8 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis
Volvo Car Open-WTA Doubles Semifinal 1: 10:45 a.m., TENNIS
Volvo Car Open-WTA Singles & Doubles Semifinals: 1 p.m., TENNIS
SUNDAY
Bowling
PBA, The U.S. Open: 2 p.m. FS1
College Baseball
Duke at North Carolina: Noon, ACCN
Missouri at South Carolina: Noon, SECN
Virginia at Clemson: 1 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi State at Auburn: 3 p.m., SECN
Ohio State at Michigan: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Florida State at Louisville: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon State at Oregon: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
College Lacrosse (Women's)
Rutgers at Johns Hopkins: Noon, ESPNU
College Soccer (Women's)
Big Ten Tournament, Michigan/Indiana winner at Penn State: 2 p.m., BTN
Big Ten Tournament, Northwestern at Wisconsin: 4 p.m. BTN
UCLA at Stanford: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
College Softball
Minnesota at Northwestern: Noon, BTN
LSU at Missouri: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Duke at Florida State: 3 p.m., ACCN
UCLA at Oregon: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Pittsburgh at North Carolina State: 5 p.m. ACCN
Georgia at Kentucky: 6 p.m., SECN
Curling
World Championships, Calgary Alberta: 6 p.m., NBCSN
Fishing
Bassmaster Elite Series, The Bassmaster Elite at Sabine River, Sabine River, Orange, Texas: 8 a.m., FS1
Golf
PGA Tour, The Masters, Final Round: 2 p.m., CBS
Horse Racing
NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS2
NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 4 p.m., FS1
Major League Baseball
NY Yankees at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Baltimore: 1 p.m., NESN
Washington at LA Dodgers: 4 p.m., MLBN
Philadelphia at Atlanta: 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA
Boston at Denver: 3 p.m., NBCSB, NBATV
Miami at Portland: 10 p.m., NBATV
NHL
Buffalo at Philadelphia: 2 p.m., NHLN
Boston at Washington: 7 p.m., NESN
Pittsburgh at New Jersey: 7 p.m., NHLN
Rodeo
PBR, The First Premier Bank/Premier Bankcard Invitational (tape): 6 p.m., CBSSN
Rugby
MLR, United New York at Rugby ATL: 3 p.m., CBSSN
Soccer (Men's)
Serie A, Atalanta at Fiorentina: 2:30 p.m., ABC
Liga MX, Mazatlan at Tijuana: 10 p.m., FS1
Swimming
TYR, Pro Swim Series, Mission Viejo, Calif. (tape): 10 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis
Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds: 7 a.m., TENNIS
Volvo Car Open-WTA, Doubles Final: 10:45 a.m., TENNIS
Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles Final: 1 p.m., TENNIS