Dear Reader:
Welcome to the debut of “The Eagle’s Eye: Catching up With Berkshire Visionaries.” The Eagle’s Eye is an interview series with host Gene Carr.
Carr is a cellist and arts executive turned tech entrepreneur here in the Berkshires. You also may know him through his work as festival director of Berkshire Busk, the outdoor summer entertainment series throughout downtown Great Barrington.
Each interview comes to you in two ways. First is the video interview with the episode’s guest; to watch it, use your phone’s camera to scan the QR code or visit berkshireeagle.com. The second way is what you can read below, an abridged version of the question-and-answer interview between Carr and his guests. Our suggestion is to read the interview below and then watch the videos, which are about 15 or so minutes long.
What is The Eagle’s Eye series about?
It’s about putting a spotlight on creative and entrepreneurial folks throughout the Berkshires.
In his introduction to The Eagle’s Eye, Carr explains: “The Berkshires are a fascinating place to live — not only the natural beauty and the cultural resources and the restaurants, but the people who live here among us are some of the most interesting in the world.
“Every episode, we're going to talk with one of those people. We're going to get to know their vision — what makes them creative, what makes them an innovator.”
We invite you to read and watch and listen. Each video interview is very well done, and that’s thanks to Gene Carr and the talented production team on the show — Charlotte Media Productions, which includes Richard Bradway and Ellen Gorman.
The Eagle’s Eye series kicks off with Katy Sparks, the renowned chef and culinary arts entrepreneur. Stay tuned for Episode 2, featuring drummer Otha Day, in September. The Eagle’s Eye series will feature new episodes each month.