PITTSFIELD — Cedric Lemaire scored four times in the first boys soccer game in Berkshire County since the fall of 2019, and his Mount Greylock squad rolled through Hoosac Valley 7-0.
Playing on the turf at Berkshire Community College, the Mounties broke through 17 minutes in and never looked back. Lemaire struck first on a feed from Leo Rossiter, who then doubled the lead seven minutes later with a Sol Sutter helper.
Lemaire scored at the 30-minute mark to wrap up a 3-0 first half, and Hoosac Valley never threatened from there. Julius Munemo added an assist and a score, before Lemaire found the back of the net twice more. His hat trick came 53 minutes in on a John Scavlem feed. Eli Levy had the game's final tally for Greylock.
———
Hoosac Valley 0 0 — 0
Mount Greylock 3 4 — 7
First Half
MG — Cedric Lemaire (Leo Rossiter), 17:00; MG — Leo Rossiter (Sol Sutter), 24:00; MG — Lemaire (Julius Munemo), 30:00.
Second Half
MG — Julius Munemo (unassisted), 46:00; MG — Lemaire (John Skavlem), 53:00; MG — Lemaire (George Munemo), 57:00; MG — Eli Levy (Liam O'Keefe), 68:00.
Saves — MG: Oscar Low 1; HV: n/a 5 saves.
Mount Greylock girls 4, Hoosac Valley 0
PITTSFIELD — Jackie Wells is already taking full advantage of the Fall II season and looks to be a four-sport athlete at Mount Greylock during this pandemic-altered school year.
The cross-country star has taken to the soccer fields under coach Tom Ostheimer and welcomed herself to the program during Friday's season-opener with a hat trick in her first game.
The Mounties shut out Hoosac Valley behind four saves from senior Delaney Babcock at BCC.
Elizabeth Dupras, another Greylock athlete who ran cross-country in the fall, broke a scoreless draw 14 minutes, 41 seconds into play with an unassisted strike. Dupras tallied nine points as a sophomore in 2018, before switching to cross-country the past two falls.
Wells broke through next near the end of the first half on an assist from Lucy Igoe. Then, the second half was all Wells. She scored six minutes in with a helper from Livia Morales, and again with about nine minutes to play on a feed from Molly Sullivan to cap the 4-0 lead.
The Mounties had it tough against Hurricanes keeper Emily Godfrey, who turned away 12 more tries, but the Hoosac Valley offense never found any traction.
———