WESTFIELD — The Pittsfield bats and dugout were humming until the end.
Unfortunately, that end was a bitter one for the Generals.
No. 3 Westfield won the Western Massachusetts Division I championship 14-10 over PHS on the Bombers’ home field Friday evening.
Westfield’s Erin Gour struck out back-to-back batters, both swinging, with runners on first and third in the top of the seventh inning to end it.
“[Westfield] played very well. [Gour] pitched very well,” said Pittsfield coach Jim Clary. “They hit, we hit. We made more mistakes than they did.
A valiant effort by the visiting Generals came to a close only after putting a serious scare into the eventual champs. Westfield led 14-4 entering the sixth inning, having hung four runs on six hits and an error on Pittsfield reliever Juliana Johansen in the bottom of the fifth.
Pittsfield knew it had its sweet spot coming to the plate in the sixth, though, and the three Mia’s did not disappoint.
Mia Arpante led off with a single, before Mia Potash hammered a pitch over the fence in left field for a two-run homer. That brought Mia Alfonso to the plate, and she quickly matched her teammate with a back-to-back jack that put Gour and the Bombers on their heels.
Johansen worked a one-out walk, and Abby Lummus was hit by a pitch, before Sophie Santos singled to load the bases.
Clary called for pinch-hitter Natalie Arnhold, who socked an RBI single to draw the Generals within 14-8.
Gour rebounded, though, striking out two batters in a row to end the threat. It was the third time PHS left the bases loaded. In total, 14 runners were left stranded, including the two in the seventh, with the tying run in the on-deck circle.
But that opportunity only came about after another set of back-to-back blasts in the seventh. With one out, Alfonso tomahawked one that drilled the backup fence behind the softball wall in center. Alyssa Mercier, in what became her final high school at-bat, launched a solo shot to center, dropping the deficit to four.
Johansen singled and stole a bag, Lummus reached on an error, but neither advanced any farther as Gour notched strikeout Nos. 10 and 11 to end it.
Arpante and Potash — one of three PHS seniors with Mercier and leadoff hitter Lexi Sondrini — each had three hits and scored three times, while Alfonso finished 3 for 4 with a double, two homers and three RBI. Lummus and Santos were on base four times each, and Johansen reached in all three of her trips to the plate.
“It was nice to see [Mercier] hit that home run. It was tough, a tear-jerker out there,” said Clary, who previously coached those girls as sophomores on JV. “They really stepped up to lead the team and play the PHS way.”
And the PHS way?
“First pitch to the last out, never quit. You can see them on the bench, never quit, always thought they were in this game,” he said.
Pittsfield jumped on Westfield for two runs in the first inning, when Arpante and Potash singled before Alfonso’s double plated a run. Westfield went down in order in the home first, as PHS starter Jordynn Bazinet looked on.
The Westfield bats caught up, though. Allison Rehor hit a three-run homer to highlight a seven-run second for the Bombers, who grabbed the lead and never relented. Pittsfield scored twice in the top of the third to draw within 7-4, but Westfield responded with a 3 spot in the home half with Gour hitting an RBI double. In addition to her performance in the circle, Gour was 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBI.
Pittsfield scored 36 runs over three playoff games. It was the program’s fourth consecutive trip to the sectional final, and it was a trip they believed in making all spring long.
“It was a goal. There was definitely a lot of talent on this team. Right off the bat, we opted in and knew we were going to be here,” said Clary. “A little sluggish start at the beginning of the year, but they picked it up a notch and worked really, really hard all year.”
———
Pittsfield 202 004 2 — 10 15 4
Westfield 073 040 x — 14 19 4