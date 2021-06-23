CHICOPEE — For the fourth time in as many seasons, the Pittsfield High School softball team will be playing for a Western Massachusetts Division I championship.
The fourth-seeded Generals scored four runs in the top of the second inning to break open a close game at Szot Park, and went on to hand top-seeded Chicopee its first loss of the season. The final score was 8-2.
“I know the girls are real excited,” Pittsfield head coach Jim Clary said. “That’s been our goal since the start of the season.”
Mia Alfonso had two hits for Pittsfield (10-4), but both of them were home runs. Mia Arpante was 4 for 4 with two runs scored. She stole three bases. Alyssa Mercier was 3 for 4 with a run scored, while Maddie Crouse was 1 for 3 with two runs batted in.
Pittsfield pitcher Jordynn Bazinet was solid inside the circle. Bazinet held Chicopee (13-1) to five hits while striking out six. She held a Chicopee team that scored 16 runs in a quarterfinal win over Longmeadow to just two Wednesday.
With the win, Pittsfield will travel to third-seeded Westfield on Friday at 5 p.m. The Bombers knocked off seventh-seeded Agawam 6-2.
Mount Greylock 4, Franklin Tech 1
TURNERS FALLS — Coach Mark Pierson said he thinks his team enjoys playing on the road.
“One at a time,” said Pierson after returning home to Williamstown after dispatching Franklin County Tech for Greylock’s second straight road win and third victory in the postseason. “I’ll be honest with you, I think we prefer being visitors , because we score early, the kids relax and they’ve played really well.”
The Mounties jumped out to quick lead after senior Jordyn Codding walked to lead off the game. She came around to score on an Emma Newberry double. Codding was 3 for 3 in the game and scored twice.
“A lot of work from the younger kids pulling through in clutch situations, a lot of teamwork and a lot of team building behind the scenes,” Codding said of her team’s run to the final. “We got up pretty quick today, some big hits in the first inning. It got stressful later on, girl hits a home run, but they held on. We kept calm, cool, figured it out.”
Greylock led 3-0 after three innings, and Codding was the catalyst again, singling to start a two-run rally. She quickly scored on AJ Pelkey’s triple, and Newberry followed with her second RBI, singling before Franklin Tech could record an out. Malia Kofi singled to start the sixth and Codding and Pelkey backed that up with a pair of two-out singles to score her for the 4-0 advantage.
“We scored in the first, another one early. We played tremendous defense, pitched well. You throw strikes, make the plays on defense, you should do pretty well,” said Pierson, who is in his first year at the helm. “Wasn’t really sure what to expect, knew they were young but there was talent.”
Kami Sweet did the pitching for Greylock, going all seven innings and scattering five hits and striking out five. She walked one, and one of those five hits was a sixth-inning home run.
Greylock had 12 hits in the game. Codding, Newberry, Sweet, Koffi and Pelkey all had multiple.
The Mounties travel to face No. 1 Turners Falls in the title game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.