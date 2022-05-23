DEERFIELD — The Lee boys defeated Frontier, 4-1, to advance to the PVIAC Class C Western Mass final on Monday afternoon.
The No. 3 Wildcats had to hit the road on a semifinal to take on second-seeded Frontier, but upended the Redhawks regardless. Matt Petrescu led the way at first singles by not surrendering a single game to his opponent. Lee awaits the winner of No. 1 PVCICS and No. 4 Saint Mary’s. That semifinal takes place this afternoon.
The top-seeded Lee girls beat Greenfield, 4-1 at home, to advance to their PVIAC Class C Western Mass final. The Wildcats will face the winner of No. 2 Lenox and No. 3 Mount Greylock, a match that is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Boys
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. Hartner (F) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Maloney (L) def. Keefe (F) 6-2, 6-1; 3. Fuqua (F) def. Perrier (L) 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Mihlek/Cooper (L) def. Brown/Han (F) 6-1, 6-1; 2. Hartman/Kinney (L) def. Wright/Vichi (F) 6-4, 6-1.
Girls
Singles — 1. Wendling (L) def. Keith (G) 4-6, 1-0, 10-4; Maloney (L) def. Collins (G) 6-3, 7-6; 3. E. Covalenco (G) def. Puntin (L) 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — 1. Martin/Desiata (L) def. Phillips/Cronen-Townsend (G) 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kelly/Herman (L) def. R. Covalenco/Marin (G) 6-0, 6-0.
Steel Rail correction
Mary Sheehan finished second in the Steel Rail Half-Marathon on Sunday in 1 hour, 41 minutes and 3 seconds. Finishing third was Karalyn Spadaro in 1:49:01. Due to a chip mixup, Sheehan was originally listed third behind women’s champion Miranda Bona.