Additional comments during last Thursday’s Tri-Town Boards of Health meeting:
“You have my full support and backing to do whatever you want to do, with the support of the selectmen and the Chambers [of Commerce]. We need to do a better job collectively, do it on our own, and don’t wait for the state to step in.” — State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox.
“We have to at least point out the clouds on the horizon, and we know the storm is coming, and we need to make this very clear to people. That’s the extent of our responsibility, but we need to be totally frank about what we think.” — Dr. Charles Kenny, Stockbridge Board of Health Chairman.
“I’m not sure we ever got the genie into the bottle to begin with, but certainly putting it back at this point will be virtually impossible. We’re not in a position to mandate much of anything, but we can let our opinions, based in science, to be known. We have to settle for what we can do, and do it with vigor.” — Dr. Noel Blagg, Lenox Board of Health member.