On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

High School Basketball (Boys)

AXE European Tour, Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team, Paris: 2 p.m., ESPN2

IIHF Hockey

World Junior Championship Group Stage, Australia vs. Switzerland, Group B: 2 p.m., NHLN

World Junior Championship Group Stage, Finland vs. Canada, Group A: 6 p.m., NHLN

World Junior Championship Group Stage, Germany vs. Sweden, Group B: 10 p.m., NHLN

Legion Baseball

American Legion World Series, Teams TBD, semifinal: 4 p.m., ESPNU

American Legion World Series, Teams TBD, semifinal: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Little League Softball

Little League World Series, Teams TBD, Third-place Game: 4 p.m., ESPN

Little League World Series, Teams TBD, Championship: 7 p.m., ESPN

Major League Baseball

Detroit at Cleveland, Game 1: 3 p.m., MLBN

Houston at Chicago White Sox: 8 p.m., FS1

Seattle at L.A. Angels or Arizona at San Francisco: 11 p.m., MLBN

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League Crystal Palace at Liverpool: 3 p.m., USA

Tennis

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS

Daily Calendar

Monday, Aug. 15

Babe Ruth Baseball

World Series pool play; Pittsfield 13s vs. Southeast, in Virginia: 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Babe Ruth Baseball

World Series pool play; Pittsfield 13s at Pacific Northwest, in Virginia: 1 p.m.

Local Golf

Allied Ladies Championship, at Stockbridge Golf Club: 8 a.m.

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 