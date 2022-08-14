On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
High School Basketball (Boys)
AXE European Tour, Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team, Paris: 2 p.m., ESPN2
IIHF Hockey
World Junior Championship Group Stage, Australia vs. Switzerland, Group B: 2 p.m., NHLN
World Junior Championship Group Stage, Finland vs. Canada, Group A: 6 p.m., NHLN
World Junior Championship Group Stage, Germany vs. Sweden, Group B: 10 p.m., NHLN
Legion Baseball
American Legion World Series, Teams TBD, semifinal: 4 p.m., ESPNU
American Legion World Series, Teams TBD, semifinal: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Little League Softball
Little League World Series, Teams TBD, Third-place Game: 4 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series, Teams TBD, Championship: 7 p.m., ESPN
Major League Baseball
Detroit at Cleveland, Game 1: 3 p.m., MLBN
Houston at Chicago White Sox: 8 p.m., FS1
Seattle at L.A. Angels or Arizona at San Francisco: 11 p.m., MLBN
Soccer (Men's)
Premier League Crystal Palace at Liverpool: 3 p.m., USA
Tennis
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS
Daily Calendar
Monday, Aug. 15
Babe Ruth Baseball
World Series pool play; Pittsfield 13s vs. Southeast, in Virginia: 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Babe Ruth Baseball
World Series pool play; Pittsfield 13s at Pacific Northwest, in Virginia: 1 p.m.
Local Golf
Allied Ladies Championship, at Stockbridge Golf Club: 8 a.m.