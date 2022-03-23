The Williams College men's basketball team started the 2021-22 season unranked in the D3hoops.com national Top 25. The Ephs ended the season ranked, and in a position to move up next year.
Williams, who did not enter the national rankings until the second regular-season poll of the season, finished the season as the No. 17 team in the nation.
The Ephs, who made it to the Sweet 16 round before losing to Wabash in Bloomington, Ill., was 19-5 and in the final poll moved up from 22nd to 17th.
Randolph-Macon, the preseason No. 1 team, regained the top spot in the Week 4 poll and rode that all the way to Fort Wayne, Ind., where the Yellowjackets defeated Elmhurst 75-45, to win the NCAA Division III national championship.
Williams and Wesleyan were the two NESCAC teams in the Top 25 at the end of the season. The NESCAC champion Cardinals finished 26-4, after being upset by RPI 59-58, in the second round of the tournament, were 15th in the Top 25. The Cardinals dropped from eighth to 15th after the loss to the Engineers.
The Ephs did not make the Top 25 until the second regular-season poll when they came in at No. 20. Williams got as high as No. 12 in the Week 9 poll.
Williams and Wesleyan were two of five New England teams in the Top 25. That's the most New England teams in the Top 25 since 2018-19.
The top-ranked New England team was WPI, 27-3, ranked ninth. The Engineers beat RPI 56-55 in the Sweet 16 down in Ashland, Va., before losing to the eventual national champions 76-53.
UMass-Dartmouth, unranked going into the tournament, made it to the Sweet 16 and finished up with a 26-5 record and a No. 16 national ranking. The Corsairs, who feature Pittsfield's Isaac Percy and Mike Eurquhart, beat Emerson and Nazareth in Rochester, N.Y., before dropping a 92-69 decision to Randolph-Macon.
The fifth New England team in the rankings was St. Joseph (Conn.). The Blue Jays, who won their first 22 games before being beaten by former No. 1 team Yeshiva, lost in the first round of the D-III Tournament to Penn State-Harrisburg. The 26-2 Blue Jays dropped from No. 9 to No. 23 in the final D3hoops.com poll. The Blue Jays started the year being coached by former UConn Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun, but Calhoun stepped down after the Blue Jays won their first three of the year. He was replaced by Glen Miller.
There were five teams in the Top 25 back in 2018-19, but there were six the year before.
Jake Ross' Springfield College Pride, who made it to the Final Four in Salem, Va., was ranked fourth, while MIT came in at No. 9. The next three ranked schools come from NESCAC: Hamilton was 11th, Middlebury 16th and Williams was 17th. Eastern Connecticut finished the group of six by being ranked 21st.
Hamilton is not, by geography, a New England school, as it is in Clinton, N.Y. But as a member of NESCAC, it is ranked in the New England Region.
Three of the top four teams in the 2022 final Top 25 made it to Fort Wayne. In addition to 33-1 Randolph-Macon, Marietta (29-3) was ranked second and Elmhurst (27-7) was third. R-M beat Elmhurst to win the title. The Yellowjackets defeated Marietta 81-63 in the Final Four. Elmhurst beat fifth-ranked Wabash (28-4) 90-68 in the other Final Four game. Wabash beat Williams 73-59 in the Sweet 16 and then defeated Illinois Wesleyan 81-75 to reach the Final Four.
The Top 10 reads as follows: Randolph-Macon, Marietta, Elmhurst, Christopher Newport, Wabash, Illinois Wesleyan, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, WPI and Wheaton (Ill.).
Women's national champion Hope (Mich.) was the preseason No. 1 and stayed atop the D3hoops.com poll for the first eight weeks, before dropping to third. Hope beat Wisconsin-Whitewater 71-58 to claim the women's championship.
The top five teams were Hope, Trine, Wisconsin-Whitewater, Amherst and Transylvania. Amherst and Trine were the other teams playing in the Final Four in Pittsburgh.
The Mammoths were one of four New England teams that made it in the final D3hoops.com Top 25. Smith (25-3) was ranked ninth, Tufts (22-5) was 10th and Springfield (24-5) was 17th.
The Pride, with former Hoosac Valley standout Riley Robinson on the roster, finished nationally ranked for the first time in nearly two decades. Springfield finished 22nd in 2005, when the Pride made it to the Sweet 16 that year.
This year, Springfield beat Messiah and Ithaca to advance to the Sweet 16. The win over Ithaca was a 73-71 decision in overtime.