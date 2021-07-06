NEW YORK — With less than a week remaining before the WNBA begins its Olympic break, teams are jockeying for position in the standings knowing that it will be a sprint to the finish once play resumes in August following the Tokyo Games and a monthlong hiatus.
Las Vegas, Seattle and Connecticut have already created a little separation from the pack as the top three teams in the league. The Aces are Storm are battling for supremacy in the Western Conference to earn a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship. The Storm hold a one-game lead on the Aces.
After the top trio, eight teams are within four wins of each other. Only Indiana is lagging behind with just two victories.
New York (10-9) beat Dallas (9-10) on Monday night to become the fourth team with 10 victories.
“It was huge. I think in particular because we had the same record, so to get that win was big for us,” Liberty guard Sami Whitcomb said. “To string together a couple of wins... In terms of building momentum, in terms of feeling good, it was massive.”
The Liberty currently are sitting in seventh in the AP power poll this week as Las Vegas continues to lead the way.
POWER POLL
This week’s WNBA poll:
1. Las Vegas (14-4): The Aces keep rolling, setting a franchise-record for points in a game when they beat Atlanta 118-95 on Sunday. Las Vegas added Kiah Stokes, who was cut by New York, to give the team more veteran post depth.
2. Seattle (14-4): Jewell Loyd had to miss the team’s last game with an ankle injury and while the Storm were able to win without their star guard, they hope she’ll be ready for the final games before break against Los Angeles and two against Phoenix.
3. Connecticut (12-6): The Sun look to rebound from a disappointing loss to Indiana with games against Atlanta and New York. One more win or loss by Chicago to Washington clinches the Eastern Conference bid to the Commissioner’s Cup for the Sun..
4. Chicago (10-9): The Sky have followed up a seven-game winning streak by losing two of their last three games. The defense has been a problem as the team gave up 100 points to Dallas in one of the losses.
5. Minnesota (9-7): The Lynx have won four straight and five of their last six games thanks to the strong play of Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kayla McBride of Minnesota had a stellar week, averaging 25 points while making 18 of her 26 shots from the field to help the Lynx win both their games against Phoenix. Other players receiving votes included Tina Charles of Washington, A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas and Brionna Jones of Connecticut.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Lynx at Aces, Friday. McBride makes her first return to Las Vegas where she starred for the franchise before signing with the Lynx in the offseason. The Notre Dame graduate was drafted by the team when they were still in San Antonio.