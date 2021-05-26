DEAR ABBY: I've been working from home for a year since COVID began. I have been seriously considering quitting my job or retiring. I'd rather not meet my co-workers only to say goodbye. Would it be wrong to leave without saying goodbye?
-- Leaving it all behind
DEAR LEAVING IT: If you prefer not to deal with the sadness of saying goodbye to your co-workers, leave them a message. Explain that you will be leaving your job, but want them to know how much you enjoyed your time working with them. It would be a thoughtful way to exit.