DEAR ABBY: After 18 years of happy marriage, my husband came to me the other day and asked me to order some "leggings," or what I call "yoga pants." He said he had seen them on TikTok. Mind you, we're both 40. He said they're sexy and he'd love to see me in some. I'm not sure how to feel about this. I am 5'7", weigh about 115 and I have no booty. Should I order the pants or be offended?
-- No booty in New Mexico
DEAR NO BOOTY: Order the pants! If he'd like to see you in them, what do you have to lose? While you may feel self- conscious about your posterior, never forget that it's the booty he married. Please, let that reassure you. (If you're unsure, consider wearing a tunic top with them.)
P.S. You may find them very comfortable.