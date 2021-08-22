CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Anna Nordqvist of Sweden won her third major title with a one-shot victory at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.
Nordqvist tapped in for par at the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish on 12-under par for the tournament.
Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was tied for the lead with Nordqvist heading down No. 18, but found a greenside bunker with her approach and made double bogey after shanking out.
Lizette Salas, Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom were tied for second place on 11 under.