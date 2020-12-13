COURCHEVEL, France — Marta Bassino won her second straight World Cup giant slalom of the season on Saturday, and Mikaela Shiffrin placed fourth in her return to the event after an 11-month gap.
Bassino produced the fastest second-run time after trailing world champion Petra Vlhova the first time down in the morning.
The Italian racer finished 0.46 ahead of hard-charging Sara Hector, and 0.59 clear of Vlhova whose three-race winning streak was ended.
Shiffrin had been third-fastest in the morning and was again quick in the top sections before losing time in the lower part of a course slowed by steady falling snow. She finished 1.70 behind Bassino.
The American star skied straight out of the finish area without looking back at the big screen broadcasting her run. There were no fans at the race in the upscale French Alps resort.
Shiffrin, the 2018 Olympic champion in giant slalom, last raced the event in the World Cup in January. That was just before the death of her father and the spreading coronavirus pandemic which ended the season early.
A back injury forced her to skip the season-opening giant slalom won by Bassino at Soelden, Austria, in October.
Vlhova won all three races since — two slaloms at Levi, Finland, where Shiffrin returned to competition, and a parallel racing event at Lech, Austria.
The Slovakian racer has a clear lead in the early season overall standings over Bassino. World Cup defending champion Federica Brignone placed fifth on Saturday.
A second giant slalom was scheduled for Sunday at Courchevel, where Shiffrin won in 2017 and 2018, but was postponed to today.
Brennan takes 2 cross-country winsAmerican Rosie Brennan stormed into the overall lead this weekend with a pair of victories on the cross-country World Cup circuit.
Brennan won a sprint final on Saturday in Davos, Switzerland, and then finished a 10K freestyle on Sunday 24:49.8. She bested Russia’s Yulia Stupek by 34 seconds, while fellow American Hailey Swirbul was third in 25:30.3.
Brennan leaps into the overall lead with 377 points, 59 ahead of her closest foe. Other Americans on the leaderboard include Jessie Diggins (141 points) in 12th, Swirbul (88) and Peru, Vt.’s Sophie Caldwell-Harrington (45).