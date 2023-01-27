Holocaust survivor Sarah Epstein, left, and her daughter Tali arrive at a ceremony awarding the Jewish Rescuers Citation to members of the Zionist youth movement underground in Hungary during the Holocaust, at Kibbutz HaZorea, northern Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Just before Nazi Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944, Jewish youth leaders in the eastern European country jumped into action: they formed an underground network that in the coming months would rescue tens of thousands of fellow Jews from the gas chambers.