A female member of the military puts her arms around two female Afghan refugees after they spoke with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as he visits an Afghan refugee camp on Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 27, 2021. Thousands of refugees who fled Afghanistan and now live in the United States are facing an uncertain future. Congress has failed so far to create a pathway to residency for Afghans who came to America after working alongside U.S. soldiers in the war.