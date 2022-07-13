Farmer Andriy Zubko checks wheat ripeness on a field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold a meeting in Istanbul to discuss a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea. Russia’s invasion and war disrupted production and halted shipments of Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil.