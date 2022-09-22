Zelenskyy urges world leaders to punish Russia for invasion

UNITED NATIONS — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged world leaders on Wednesday to strip Russia of its vote in international institutions and its U.N. Security Council veto, saying that aggressors need to be punished and isolated.
Zelenskyy began his much-anticipated speech by video to the U.N. General Assembly hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to further his war against Ukraine.
While Zelenskyy had yet to address the development, he said his forces “can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms. But we need time.”
He also demanded punishment for Russia, including barring Russia from voting in international bodies and exercising its Security Council veto.
“So long as the aggressor is a party to decision-making in the international organizations, he must be isolated from them,” Zelenskyy said.
Russia hasn’t yet had its turn to speak at the gathering. Putin has said he sent his armed forces into Ukraine because of risks to his country’s security from what he considers a hostile government in Kyiv; to liberate Russians living in Ukraine — especially its eastern Donbas region — from what he views as the Ukrainian government’s oppression; and to restore what he considers to be Russia’s historical territorial claims on the country.
In a reflection of the circumstances, Zelenskyy wasn’t at the august rostrum where other presidents, prime ministers and monarchs speak at international diplomacy’s most prominent annual gathering. Instead, he got an exception to speak via video.
As a permanent member of its most powerful entity, the Security Council, Russia was able to veto a demand to stop its attack on Ukraine days after it began. But the move galled a number of other countries and led to action this spring in the broader General Assembly, where resolutions aren’t binding but there are no vetoes. The assembly voted overwhelmingly in March to deplore Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, call for an immediate cease-fire and withdrawal of all Russian forces, and urge protection for millions of civilians. The next month, a smaller but still commanding number of members voted to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council.