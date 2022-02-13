PITTSFIELD — Berkshire County dominated the podium at Saturday’s Western Massachusetts Division III Wrestling Championship.
On top of Taconic leading a three-team sweep of the top spots in the team standings, Berkshire programs accounted for 22 semifinalists, 13 finalists and seven individual sectional champions.
Taconic, Mount Everett and Monument Mountain went 1-2-3 in the team results, with Mount Greylock in 10th. All four local teams produced at least one individual victor.
Taconic took home three titles from Owen Brennan, Broc Healey and the meet’s Most Outstanding Wrestler Noah Poirier.
Mount Everett picked up two titles from the Cruz brothers, Omar and Diego. The Eagles also saw coach Dave Lupiani named Western Mass. Coach of the Year.
Monument Mountain was represented atop the podium by junior Colin Kinne.
Mount Greylock celebrated a sectional crown by sophomore Aiden MacPherson.
