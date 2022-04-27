PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Radio, WTBR-FM (89.7), will be the official radio partner of the Pittsfield Suns for the 2022 season, and will broadcast the team's entire 64-game Futures Collegiate Baseball League schedule live.
Pittsfield Suns Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations Billy Madewell will be the play-by-play voice of the home games. Lenox Memorial High School graduate and University of Massachusetts-Amherst Sports Network broadcaster Jacob Munch will lead the coverage for the road games.
"WTBR-FM is thrilled to be the official broadcast station of the Pittsfield Suns. We are proud to bring our listeners coverage of both home and away games this year," said Shawn Serre, Executive Director of Pittsfield Community Television and WTBR-FM.
WTBR's coverage of the Pittsfield Suns will begin with the team's season opener on Thursday, May 26 at the Nashua Silver Knights in Nashua, N.H. The Suns' first home game is Friday, May 27 against the Norwich Sea Unicorns.