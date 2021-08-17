NEW YORK — Jonathan Loaisiga broke a bat and induced a possible double-play grounder, yet the Yankees reliever somehow still faced the bases full of Red Sox with no outs.
Loaisiga stranded the bases loaded in Boston’s final at-bat for a gutsy two-inning save after New York capitalized on a wild outing by Red Sox relievers, and the Yankees held on for a 5-3 win Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
The right-hander pitched a perfect sixth before Boston loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh on three singles — two of them soft, well-placed grounders. Pinch-hitter Travis Shaw lined out to left in his first at-bat since being claimed off waivers Sunday, but the ball wasn’t deep enough for a sacrifice fly.
The 26-year-old Loaisiga then struck out Kiké Hernandez and Hunter Renfroe — the latter on a caught foul tip — and let out a vicious yell following his fifth save.
Loaisiga and Chad Green have become Boone’s top choices to close out games with Aroldis Chapman sidelined by left elbow inflammation and veteran Zack Britton in a rut. Boone pushed the Loaisiga through 34 pitches to keep Green and other arms fresh for the late game.
The Yankees have played a majors-most 67 games decided by two runs or fewer. Their .657 winning percentage (44-23) in those games is best in the big leagues.
They have won four straight and 11 of 14 to pull within a game of Boston for an AL wild-card spot. The Red Sox snapped out of a 3-11 slump over the weekend with a three-game sweep of last-place Baltimore, but they’re still four games back of AL East-leading Tampa Bay after leading the division for much of the season.
Red Sox relievers Garrett Whitlock (4-2) and Josh Taylor combined to walk the bases loaded with one out in the fifth inning before Luke Voit floated a two-run single to shallow center. Second baseman Hernandez sprinted back for the ball but came up inches short of making a sliding basket catch, allowing New York to go ahead 4-3.
Pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton followed with an RBI single as New York sent nine to the plate in the inning. Boston’s relievers walked six over two innings, loading the bases three times but limiting the Yankees to three runs.
Albert Abreu (2-0) got the final out of the fifth and the win.