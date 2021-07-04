NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the last inning, José Peraza lined a go-ahead two-run double that was aided by interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx and the New York Mets stunned their crosstown rivals 10-5 Sunday to open a split doubleheader.
Alonso opened the fifth by dropping his barrel on Chapman’s 1-2 slider near the bottom of the zone and lofting it into the visitor’s bullpen to tie it at 5.
Chapman then plunked Michael Conforto, walked Jeff McNeil and was promptly yanked by manager Aaron Boone.
Billy McKinney singled to load the bases, Lucas Luetge struck out pinch-hitter James McCann and Peraza then ripped a ball that would’ve hit midway up the left field wall. Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro might have had a play on it, but a fan in a Mets jersey reached over to catch the ball.
Confused players and fans initially had no idea where the ball went. Locastro pointed at the fan angrily, and umpires conferred on the infield before awarding Peraza two bases. The Yankees didn’t argue.
Brandon Nimmo followed with a two-run single and Francisco Lindor added an RBI hit before Alonso struck out to end the inning. The NL East-leading Mets also batted around during an inning in an 8-3 win Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
Chapman (5-3) failed to record an out in his first appearance since giving up a tying grand slam in the ninth inning during an 11-8 loss Wednesday to the Los Angeles Angels. The flame-throwing left-hander entered with a 17.47 ERA over his previous eight outings.
DJ LeMahieu put the Yankees up 5-4 in the fifth when he scored on Marcus Stroman’s wild pitch, but the Yankees still lost for the seventh time in eight games. They dropped to 41-41 as their second half started, the latest into a season they’ve been at .500 since they were 56-56 on Aug. 9, 2016.
The Mets chased Yankees ace Gerrit Cole with one out in the third, his shortest outing since a two-inning stint on Sept. 12, 2016, while with Pittsburgh. He was charged with four runs and six hits, tyung a season high with three walks.
Cole has a 5.24 ERA since it became clear in early June that Major League Baseball planned to crack down on pitchers’ use of illegal foreign substances. He had a 1.78 ERA prior to that.
Mets slugger Dominic Smith hit a solo shot in the first inning for his ninth homer, but Stroman couldn’t overcome a key error by two-time Gold Glove shortstop Francisco Lindor along with a few well-placed hits. Stroman allowed five runs — three earned — on six hits in five innings.
The Yankees got a three-run homer from Gio Urshela in the nightcap to win 4-2. Alonso also homered for the Mets. Chad Green got the win in relief.