NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton hit a game-ending single off Brad Hand in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees beat Washington 3-2 Sunday for their second straight walk-off win over the Nationals.
Hand (2-1) walked Tyler Wade and pinch-hitter Aaron Judge starting the ninth, a day after walking his first batter and blowing ninth- and 10th-inning leads in a game New York won 4-3 in 11 innings.
DJ LeMahieu hit into a forceout that left runners at the corners, just beating a throw to first to avoid a double play.
Stanton lined a slider into left field for his 24th RBI this season and was mobbed by teammates at first base, just the fifth hit of the game for the Yankees.
New York went 7-2 on its longest homestand of the season, improving to 18-16.
Michael King, Wandy Peralta and Aroldis Chapman (2-0) combined for 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief. King got four outs to remain unscored upon in 12 1/3 innings this season.
Some players wore pink sweatshirts, socks, sweatbands and batting gloves on Mother’s Day and some used pink bats, part of Major League Baseball’s breast cancer awareness initiative. All teams sported special caps with pink in the logos, Yankees third baseman Miguel Andújar even swapped eye black for eye pink, and LeMahieu wore pink-tinted sunglasses.
New York built a 2-0 lead on Aaron Hicks’ RBI single in the third and Gleyber Torres’ solo homer in the sixth, a 411-foot drive into the left-field bleachers. Torres hit his first home run in 136 plate appearances this season and first since last Sept. 17 against Toronto. A day earlier, his 11th-inning single bounced just 50 feet to give the Yankees a 4-3 win.
Kyle Schwarber tied the score in the seventh with a two-run homer into the right-field second deck on Domingo Germán’s final pitch. Josh Bell had doubled leading off, ending a string of strikeouts in seven straight at-bats.
Germán allowed five hits and one walk in 6 1/3 innings, while Washington starter Joe Ross gave up three hits and five walks in five-plus innings.
A day after returning to right field for the first time since April 19, Juan Soto was 0 for 4 as the designated hitter and dropped to 2 for 12 in the series.
Saturday’s squeaker
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcome Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 Saturday.
Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees rallied three times.
Kyle Higashioka’s home run tied the score at 1 in the third, Torres made it 2-all against Brad Hand in the ninth and Mike Ford’s single evened it 3-3 against Hand in the 10th.
With automatic runner DJ LeMahieu on second in the 11th, Tanner Rainey (0-2) walked Giancarlo Stanton on a full count and Aaron Judge on four pitches, loading the bases.
Washington went to a five-man infield, replacing left fielder Kyle Schwarber with Jordy Mercer. Torre hit a dribbler to the third-base side that bounced off Rainey’s bare hand as New York got its first walk-off win this season.
Justin Wilson (1-0) struck out two in a perfect 11th, and New York moved back over .500 at 17-16. Washington fell to 13-16.