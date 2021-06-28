DALTON — The 12u Berkshire Force team got off to a hot start in the Dalton CRA tournament, defeating ACS Swat 18-10 on Monday.
It was a bit of a come-from-behind victory for the Force, as ACS plated three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 5-3 lead. Bissailon, Kondel and Wohrle all were issued free passes on base, and Lyons hit a two-out triple to clear the bases. ACS scored at least a run in each of the first five innings, but it wasn't enough once the Force bats got going in the second half of the game.
Lilly Macdonald singled to lead off the top of the fourth for the Force. Kaleigh Joros, Crawford, Williams and Abby Soto followed with singles of their own, before Roy doubled in another run and suddenly a 5 spot put the Force in front 8-5.
Swat drew within 8-7 in the home half, but another five runs came flooding across when Berkshire had its next ups. The two-out rally was bolstered by a 2-run single from Joros. Joros, Pause and Alger hit three-straight singles in the sixth to score three more runs. Kenadi Arhnhold tripled in a run in the seventh as well.
Arnhold started in the circle and struck out seven over three innings of work. Marlee Arnhold came on in relief and struck out another 10 batters. Macdonald and Joros did the catching.